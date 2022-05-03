Toddlers and Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dead at 16, family says
Published
Former "Toddlers and Tiaras" star Kailia Posey has died at the age of 16, according to her mother. A cause of death has not been released.
#toddlersandtiaras #kailiaposey
Published
Former "Toddlers and Tiaras" star Kailia Posey has died at the age of 16, according to her mother. A cause of death has not been released.
#toddlersandtiaras #kailiaposey
Kailia Posey, who as a child starred on the reality show Toddlers and Tiaras, has died following suicide at age..
Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey has died aged 16, just days after attending her high school prom, her mother has said.