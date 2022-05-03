What Happens if Roe v. Wade Is Overturned?

What Happens if Roe v. Wade Is Overturned?

FactCheck.org

Published

A leaked draft opinion indicated that the Supreme Court is ready to abolish the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion. The draft isn't final, but what happens if the court decides that Roe "must be overruled" and the issue of abortion returned "to the people’s elected representatives," as the draft said?

Full Article