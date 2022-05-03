Oklahoma governor signs 6-week abortion ban into law
Published
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Sitt signed a bill banning abortions after 6 weeks, which is modeled after the controversial Texas law.
#kevinsitt
Published
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Sitt signed a bill banning abortions after 6 weeks, which is modeled after the controversial Texas law.
#kevinsitt
The bill signing comes on the heels of a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that it is considering weakening or..
Watch VideoThe Oklahoma House gave final approval Thursday to a Texas-style abortion ban that prohibits the procedure after about..