Toddlers & Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey died by suicide, family says
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey reportedly died by suicide, her family revealed in a statement.
Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey has died aged 16, just days after attending her high school prom, her mother has said.
Kailia's mother announced the sad news on social media.