Amber Heard takes stand in Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit
Published
Actor Amber Heard told jurors Wednesday how difficult it has been for her to relive her troubled marriage to Johnny Depp as part of a libel lawsuit he filed against her.Full Article
Published
Actor Amber Heard told jurors Wednesday how difficult it has been for her to relive her troubled marriage to Johnny Depp as part of a libel lawsuit he filed against her.Full Article
Actress Amber Heard has said the defamation trial against Johnny Depp is the "most painful and difficult thing I have ever gone..
Johnny Depp's spokesperson released a statement on his behalf after the judge dismissed Amber Heard's bid to get his defamation..