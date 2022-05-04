Amber Heard said she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it."I knew I couldn't just forgive him, right, because that means it will happen again. Like, I've seen the health...Full Article
Amber Heard v Johnny Depp: Heard testifies she was assaulted by Depp
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
