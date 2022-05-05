Americans can get abortions in Canada if Roe is overturned, official says
Published
Canada does not have a federal law governing abortion, making it legal at all stages of pregnancy.
#roe
Published
Canada does not have a federal law governing abortion, making it legal at all stages of pregnancy.
#roe
Americans accessing health care services in Canada would have to pay out of pocket, and likely would need to overcome extra travel..
Students from Liberty University pray in front of the U.S. Supreme Court during oral arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's..