Belarus President Lukashenko surprised operation in Ukraine takes too much time

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with The Associated Press that the Russian operation in Ukraine was taking too much time. "I am not so immersed in this problem to say whether it (Russian special operation in Ukraine — ed.) is going according to plan, as the Russians say, or how I feel it goes. I want to stress this out here once again that I believe that the operation has dragged on," Lukashenko said. "I know the position of Russia. I know what Russia offers Ukraine. Why isn't Ukraine interested in these negotiations? The answer to this question can be found in Washington," Lukashenko said, adding that it was him, who made the talks between Russia and Ukraine possible.