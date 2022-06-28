46 Migrants Found Dead In Abandoned Trailer In San Antonio

Watch VideoForty-six people were found dead after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road in San Antonio in the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. Sixteen people were hospitalized, including four children.
A city worker heard a cry for help from...
