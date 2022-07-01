Meet Ketanji Brown Jackson, first Black woman judge in US Supreme Court
Published
Ketanji Brown Jackson has two degrees from the prestigious Harvard University and once served as Editor of the Harvard Law Review.Full Article
Published
Ketanji Brown Jackson has two degrees from the prestigious Harvard University and once served as Editor of the Harvard Law Review.Full Article
For the first time ever in the history of the US, a black woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson has been appointed as a judge in its highest..