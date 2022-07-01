News24.com | Reeva Steenkamp's father meets with convicted killer Oscar Pistorius
Published
The Steenkamp family's attorney, Tania Koen, said the dialogue occurred on 22 June 2022 between Reeva's father, Barry, and Oscar Pistorius.Full Article
Published
The Steenkamp family's attorney, Tania Koen, said the dialogue occurred on 22 June 2022 between Reeva's father, Barry, and Oscar Pistorius.Full Article
Oscar Pistorius, who was jailed after being found guilty of murdering his ex-partner Reeva Steenkamp, has met her father, as he..
South African former track star Oscar Pistorius has met with the father of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman he killed in 2013, as part of..