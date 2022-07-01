News24.com | Reeva Steenkamp's father meets with convicted killer Oscar Pistorius

News24.com | Reeva Steenkamp's father meets with convicted killer Oscar Pistorius

News24

Published

The Steenkamp family's attorney, Tania Koen, said the dialogue occurred on 22 June 2022 between Reeva's father, Barry, and Oscar Pistorius.

Full Article