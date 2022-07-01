Video, details coming Sunday in Akron police-involved shooting
Published
The city of Akron has shut down main roads and canceled their weekend holiday festival as tensions grow over a deadly police-involved shooting.
#holidayfestival #akron
Published
The city of Akron has shut down main roads and canceled their weekend holiday festival as tensions grow over a deadly police-involved shooting.
#holidayfestival #akron
The Akron Police Department is expected to provide details of the shooting, including body camera footage, at a news conference..
The Akron Police Department is expected to provide details of the shooting, including body camera footage, at a news conference..