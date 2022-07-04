US: Unarmed black man shot over 60 times by cops in Ohio's Akron, video surfaces online
Published
The 'heartbreaking' video of an unarmed black man being shot dead by the police surfaced online, sparking a wave of outrage and protests.Full Article
Published
The 'heartbreaking' video of an unarmed black man being shot dead by the police surfaced online, sparking a wave of outrage and protests.Full Article
Watch VideoPolice in Akron, Ohio released graphic body camera footage, and more details, about what led to the deadly police..