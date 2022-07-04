At Least 6 Dead, 30 Wounded In Shooting At Chicago-Area July 4 Parade

Watch VideoA gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said.
Authorities said a man named as a person of interest in...
