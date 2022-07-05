Xiaomi 12S Ultra Hands-On: Putting that 1-inch Leica camera to the test
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra brings a brand new 1-inch camera sensor with Leica optics, plus a large beautiful display. We go hands-on with it!
Xiaomi today launched its latest flagship Android smartphone in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, but this one is exclusive to the Chinese..
After announcing a partnership with Leica to tune optics, Xiaomi has teamed up with Sony on the massive 1-inch IMX989 sensor, which..