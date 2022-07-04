The man suspected of killing at least six people and seriously injuring more than 30 at a Fourth of July parade in Chicago has been arrested, police have said.Full Article
Suspect arrested over deadly mass shooting at Fourth of July parade
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
MTG Uses Clearly Altered Photo of Alleged Highland Shooter to Push Conspiracy Theory, Later Admits ‘Supposedly This is Photoshopped’
Mediaite
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spun a web of accusations and conspiracy theories on Monday after a deadly mass shooting during..
-
Donations Pour in For Orphaned Toddler Who Lost Both Parents in Highland Park Mass Shooting
Mediaite
-
Suspect charged with murder over 4 July shooting
BBC News
-
Suspect fired more than 70 rounds during Fourth of July parade in Illinois, police say
USATODAY.com
-
Chicago shooting suspect charged with murder after seven killed and more than 30 injured
Sky News
Advertisement
More coverage
July Fourth Mass Shooting Leaves 6 Dead, Dozens Injured in Highland Park, IL
Wibbitz Top Stories
July Fourth Mass Shooting , Leaves 6 Dead, Dozens Injured, in Highland Park, IL.
July Fourth Mass Shooting , Leaves 6 Dead,..