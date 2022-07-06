Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend stands by her man
Published
Girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, 22, a psychology student who has travelled to London to support her beau, showed her support after news of the allegations emerged.
#nickkyrgios #costeenhatzi
Published
Girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, 22, a psychology student who has travelled to London to support her beau, showed her support after news of the allegations emerged.
#nickkyrgios #costeenhatzi
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios will appear in court in Australia in August after being charged with domestic abuse. Kyrgios, currently..