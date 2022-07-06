A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes has pleaded guilty to mail fraud in federal court.The Daily Sentinel reports that Megan Hess faces a maximum sentence of 20 years...Full Article
Colorado funeral home owner pleads guilty in body sales case
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
U.S. funeral home owner who sold body parts pleads guilty to fraud
A former Colorado funeral home owner pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal charge of defrauding relatives of the dead by..
Upworthy