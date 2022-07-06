Who Could Lead the Conservative Party if Boris Johnson Resigns?
Published
A small group is stepping to center stage as Britain’s political crisis intensifies, including the rival Boris Johnson beat last time.Full Article
Published
A small group is stepping to center stage as Britain’s political crisis intensifies, including the rival Boris Johnson beat last time.Full Article
Boris Johnson has only a few months left as leader of the Conservative party.
His resignation means an election within..
Boris Johnson Resigns , As British Prime Minister.
Johnson's July 7 resignation announcement comes a day after two of his top..