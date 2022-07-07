Boris Johnson resigns as British prime minister. Here's what happened
Published
Britain's prime minister steps down after several top officials quit his government, saying they couldn't serve under his scandal-tarred leadership.Full Article
After more than 50 letters of resignation from his office in less than 48 hours, the British Prime Minister has finally..
Boris Johnson has resigned from his role as Conservative party leader and will leave his position as prime minister in October..