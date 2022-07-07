UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday resigned from office, bringing an acrimonious end to a near three-year premiership.
After more than 50 letters of resignation from his office in less than 48 hours, the British Prime Minister has finally..
Boris Johnson has resigned from his role as Conservative party leader and will leave his position as prime minister in October..