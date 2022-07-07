New Report Details Missed Chances To Stop Uvalde, Texas, Shooting

Watch VideoA police officer armed with a rifle watched the suspect in the Uvalde elementary school massacre walk toward the campus but did not fire while waiting for permission from a supervisor to shoot, according to a sweeping critique released Wednesday on the tactical response to the May tragedy.

Some of the 21 victims at...

