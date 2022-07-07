Running of the bulls festival resumes in Spain, first time since 2019 due to COVID-19
Published
The San Fermín festival was held in Pamplona, Spain for the first time since 2019. The festival is often criticized for the running of the bulls.
Published
The San Fermín festival was held in Pamplona, Spain for the first time since 2019. The festival is often criticized for the running of the bulls.
The first running of the bulls at Pamplona’s San Ferm�n festival in three years has taken place after previous events were..