News24.com | BREAKING | Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon with injury
Rafael Nadal has announced that he is withdrawing from Wimbledon after failing to recover from an abdominal injury.Full Article
Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Wimbledon 2022 ahead of his Friday`s semifinal against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal injury
#wimbledon #rafaelnadal