Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury, sending Nick Kyrgios straight to the final
Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to an abdominal injury.
Rafael Nadal announced he has withdrawn from his Wimbledon semifinal match Friday against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal tear he..
Nick Kyrgios has automatically advanced to the final of the tournament