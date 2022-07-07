A US judge has sentenced Derek Chauvin to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights, telling the former Minneapolis police officer that what he did was "simply wrong" and "offensive."US District Judge Paul Magnuson...Full Article
George Floyd killing: Derek Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd's civil rights
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Upworthy
Former police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights in December.
#georgefloyd..
-
George Floyd Death: Derek Chauvin Gets More Punishment After Violating Floyd’s Civil Rights
HNGN
-
Chauvin sentenced to 20 years’ prison for violating Floyd’s rights amid his death
Brisbane Times
-
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
Japan Today
-
Derek Chauvin Sentenced 21 Years For Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights
Daily Caller
Advertisement
More coverage
Chauvin Gets 21 Years For Violating Floyd’s Civil Rights
Newsy
Watch VideoA federal judge on Thursday sentenced Derek Chauvin to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights,..
-
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd's civil rights
IndiaTimes
-
Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 20 Years for George Floyd Civil Rights Violation
TMZ.com
-
George Floyd killer sentenced to 21 years for civil rights violations
Deutsche Welle
-
Derek Chauvin Gets 21 Years in Federal Prison for George Floyd Civil Rights Charges
TIME