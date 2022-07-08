US President Joe Biden presented the nation's highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles, the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican whom Biden served with in the Senate,...Full Article
US President Joe Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Simone Biles Becomes Youngest Person to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
E! Online
Simone Biles just added a new type of medal to her collection. The Olympic champion was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom..
-
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to 17 at White House
USATODAY.com
-
Simone Biles Is 'Honored' to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom, Becomes the Youngest Recipient
Just Jared Jr
-
Biden Presents Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe & More with Presidential Medals of Freedom, But Denzel Washington Missed the Event
Just Jared
-
Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe among 17 to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
CBC.ca
Advertisement
More coverage
Biles, Rapinoe presented with Medal of Freedom
ESPN
President Joe Biden on Thursday presented the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people,..