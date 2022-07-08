Shinzo Abe, former Japan prime minister, shot during speech
Published
Former PM collapses after gunshots reportedly heard while he spoke in the city of Nara
#gunshots #nara #shinzoabe
Published
Former PM collapses after gunshots reportedly heard while he spoke in the city of Nara
#gunshots #nara #shinzoabe
Hours after the former Japanese Prime Minister was shot at during a speech in the country's western city of Nara, world leaders..
On Friday, former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe was shot while he was delivering a speech in western Japan's Nara city. The..