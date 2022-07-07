Canadiens select Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick of the NHL draft
Published
The Montreal Canadiens selected Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL Entry Draft at the Bell Centre.Full Article
Published
The Montreal Canadiens selected Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL Entry Draft at the Bell Centre.Full Article
Slovakian left winger Juraj Slafkovsky went No. 1 overall to Montreal, while the Devils took defenseman Simon Nemec at No. 2 in the..
The Montreal Canadiens selected winger Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL draft Thursday night, making him the first..