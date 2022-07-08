Shinzo Abe dies: Who is Shinzo Abe, longest serving former PM of Japan?
Published
Shinzo Abe dies: Shinzo Abe, born in 1954, was the Prime Minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020.Full Article
Published
Shinzo Abe dies: Shinzo Abe, born in 1954, was the Prime Minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020.Full Article
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died at a hospital in Nara on Friday after he was shot during a public speech. Abe, 67,..
The killing of the former PM has raised questions in a country where people don't think about violent crime.