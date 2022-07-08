Why was Shinzo Abe murdered? Alleged killer Tetsuya Yamagami reveals reason
Published
Tetsuya Yamagami has been arrested for shooting dead former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a political rally in Nara City.Full Article
Published
Tetsuya Yamagami has been arrested for shooting dead former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a political rally in Nara City.Full Article
Watch VideoFormer Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and..
After getting shot in the chest, former Japan PM Shinzo Abe passed away as doctors tried to save his life from the fatal gun wound.