The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has shocked a world that has come to associate Japan with relatively low crime and strict gun control.Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Abe was shot in the back while campaigning...Full Article
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassination stuns world
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s Longest-Serving PM, Assassinated
Eurasia Review
By William Gallo
Former prime minister Shinzo Abe, one of Japan’s most prominent post-war political figures, has died..
-
Japan: One of World's Most Gun-Controlled Countries Bans 'Assault Weapons,' Private Handgun Sales
Breitbart
-
Attack on former Japan PM stuns nation known for gun control
CTV News
-
‘Saddened beyond words’: Assassination of Japan’s Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders
Indian Express
-
Shinzo Abe assassination shocks Japan, which had one of the world's lowest rates of gun crime
Business Insider
Advertisement
More coverage
‘Shocked’ and ‘saddened’ world leaders react to Shinzo Abe’s assassination
Washington Post
Abe, who left office in 2020 as modern Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was assassinated during a rally in Japan.
-
Shooting Of Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Stuns World Leaders
Huffington Post
-
Fatal shooting of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders
IndiaTimes
-
World leaders react to shocking attack on Shinzo Abe - The Associated Press
Upworthy
-
World leaders react to the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Business Insider