NBA free agency: James Harden agrees to two-year deal, $15 million pay cut with 76ers, per report

NBA free agency: James Harden agrees to two-year deal, $15 million pay cut with 76ers, per report

Upworthy

Published

Harden, who's all-in on trying to win a championship, has a player option in the second season

#jamesharden #harden #freeagency

Full Article