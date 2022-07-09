Rogers services restored for 'the vast majority' of customers, company says
Published
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers.Full Article
Published
After a day of service outages on Friday, Rogers said on Saturday morning that services have been restored for 'the vast majority' of its customers.Full Article
Rogers Communications says it has restored mobile and internet service for the vast majority of customers after a widespread..