Elena Rybakina has won the women's title at Wimbledon by beating Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.



Rybakina is the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title. She was born in Russia but switched nationalities in 2018.



The 17th-seeded Rybakina dropped only two sets in her seven victories at...