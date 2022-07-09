Sri Lanka president to resign, hours after protesters storm his official residence
The speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign as of Wednesday.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will leave his post, after crowds stormed his official residence. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe..
Watch VideoSri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to resign after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he..