A top police official has acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker...Full Article
Shinzo Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Abe's Body Arrives In Tokyo As Country Mourns Ex-PM's Death
Newsy
Watch VideoThe body of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday after he was fatally shot during..
-
Killing of Japan's Shinzo Abe raises questions over weapons, politicians' security
Deutsche Welle
-
Does Abe Shooting Reflect Success of Japan’s Gun Laws, Not Failure?
NYTimes.com
-
Assassination Of Japan’s Shinzo Abe Draws Mixed Reactions On Chinese Internet
Eurasia Review
-
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s Longest-Serving PM, Assassinated
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Shinzo Abe death: Shock killing that could change Japan forever
The killing of the former PM has raised questions in a country where people don't think about violent crime.
BBC News