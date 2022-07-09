Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign in the coming days, the speaker of the parliament said on a tumultuous Saturday (local time) that also saw the prime minister say he would step down and the storming of...Full Article
Sri Lanka's president to resign after protesters storm presidential palace
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Protesters storm the presidential palace in Sri Lanka's capital, forcing President to Flee!
Rumble
Protesters storm the presidential palace in Sri Lanka's capital, forcing President
-
Sri Lankan president to resign after protestors storm Presidential Palace
USATODAY.com
-
Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa to resign after palace stormed
BBC News
-
Watch: Sri Lanka protesters storm presidential palace as economic crisis deepens
Indian Express
-
WATCH: Sri Lanka President Flees as Protesters Storm Palace
Breitbart
Advertisement
More coverage
Sri Lanka president flees as thousands of protesters storm palace
Sky News
Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka have broken through police barricades and stormed the president's official residence.
-
Sri Lanka’s Great Crisis And The Failed Regime Change – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Sri Lanka: Buddhist Monks Demand All-Party Government
Eurasia Review