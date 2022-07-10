News24.com | Sri Lanka protesters vow will not let up until president, PM quit
Published
Leaders of Sri Lanka's protest movement said they would occupy the residences of the president and prime minister until they finally quit office.Full Article
Published
Leaders of Sri Lanka's protest movement said they would occupy the residences of the president and prime minister until they finally quit office.Full Article
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said he will stand down on Wednesday but demonstrators say they are determined not to leave his..
Sri Lankan police fired tear gas at protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government on..