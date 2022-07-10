President Joe Biden said he is considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources to promote abortion access even though the White House has said it doesn't seem like "a great option".He also offered a...Full Article
Biden considers declaring health emergency for abortion access
United States President Joe Biden said that he was considering the declaration of a public health emergency to free up federal..
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden said Sunday he is considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources to..
