A large crowd of angry Chinese bank depositors faced off with police on Sunday, some roughed up as they were taken away, in a case that has drawn attention because of earlier attempts to use a Covid-19 tracking app to prevent them...Full Article
Chinese bank depositors face police in angry protest
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Chinese bank depositors face police in angry protest
BEIJING (AP) — A large crowd of angry Chinese bank depositors faced off with police Sunday, some roughed up as they were taken..
SeattlePI.com