Wiseman, Warriors soak up long-awaited summer league debut
Published
James Wiseman was all smiles after showing off his potential while completing his comeback Sunday night in Las Vegas.
#jameswiseman #leaguedebut #lasvegas
Published
James Wiseman was all smiles after showing off his potential while completing his comeback Sunday night in Las Vegas.
#jameswiseman #leaguedebut #lasvegas
Warriors center James Wiseman finished with 11 points, two rebounds and two blocks in his 2022 summer league debut.