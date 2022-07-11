Sri Lankan PM calls for cabinet meeting amid political turmoil

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday held a cabinet meeting with all the ministers at the Prime Minister's office, soon after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he is resigning from his post. "Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe held a discussion with the cabinet ministers this morning (11 am) at the Prime Minister's Office," the Prime Minister's media unit said in a statement.