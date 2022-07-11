Henan: Violent clashes after hundreds show up for China bank protest
Published
Clashes break out in China after depositors protest at their banks freezing nearly $6bn in funds.Full Article
Published
Clashes break out in China after depositors protest at their banks freezing nearly $6bn in funds.Full Article
Beijing (AFP) July 11, 2022
Members of a "criminal gang" accused of taking control of local banks have been arrested in..
BEIJING (AP) — A large crowd of angry Chinese bank depositors faced off with police Sunday, some roughed up as they were taken..