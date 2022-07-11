The captive Ukrainian medic's eyeglasses had long since been taken away, and the face of the Russian man walking past her was a blur.Yuliia Paievska knew only that her life was being traded for his, and that she was leaving behind...Full Article
Russian-Ukraine War: Famed Ukrainian medic describes 'hell' of Russian captivity
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Famed Ukrainian medic describes 'hell' of Russian captivity
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The captive Ukrainian medic’s eyeglasses had long since been taken away, and the face of the Russian man..
SeattlePI.com