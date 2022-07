By Tushar Ranjan Mohanty*



On July 6, 2022, an Army soldier, Sepoy Waheed Khan (23), a resident of Nowshera District, was killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).



On July 3, 2022, one terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire in North...