Our view of the universe just expanded: The first image from NASA's new space telescope unveiled is brimming with galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured.The first image from the $10 billion James Webb Space...Full Article
Nasa's James Webb telescope takes 'deepest ever' image of cosmos
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
NASA’s James Webb Telescope reveals first colour image
Brisbane Times
The first colour image from NASA's James Webb Telescope has been unveiled at the White House.
-
Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe
Japan Today
-
President Biden Reveals First Image From NASA’s Webb Telescope
Eurasia Review
-
NASA releases James Webb Space Telescope's 'deepest' and 'sharpest' infrared image of universe ever seen - Pic inside
Zee News
-
Biden reveals first image from new space telescope
USATODAY.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Nasa releases first picture taken with new $10bn James Webb Space Telescope
Wales Online
'We’re going to give humanity a new view of the cosmos'