The Kardashians' season 2: Kim asks Pete Davidson to shower with her
Published
In the first teaser for season two of "The Kardashians," Pete Davidson appears on-camera for the first time in the series.
#thekardashians #petedavidson
Published
In the first teaser for season two of "The Kardashians," Pete Davidson appears on-camera for the first time in the series.
#thekardashians #petedavidson
Watch the official teaser trailer for the Hulu celebrity reality series The Kardashians Season 2. It features Kris Jenner, Kourtney..