Pujols, Alonso, Acuna To Participate In Home Run Derby
Published
The 2022 Home Run Derby will take place next Monday, and the field is beginning to take shape. Mets first …
#homerunderby #alonso #mets #pujols
Published
The 2022 Home Run Derby will take place next Monday, and the field is beginning to take shape. Mets first …
#homerunderby #alonso #mets #pujols
The 42-year-old Cardinals legend had fans and players behind him at Dodger Stadium
Pete Alonso will face Ronald Acuna Jr. in a rematch of 2019 while top seed Kyle Schwarber matches up with Albert Pujols in the..