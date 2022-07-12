London's Heathrow caps passengers at 100,000 a day

London's Heathrow said it would cap departing passengers at 100,000 a day this summer to limit queues, baggage delays and cancellations, and it was asking airlines to stop selling tickets for flights that could be curtailed. Britain's busiest airport, like others across Europe, is struggling to cope as demand rebounds after the pandemic. Heathrow had between 110,000 and 125,000 daily passengers departures in July and August 2019.